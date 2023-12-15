Open Extended Reactions

Ole Miss landed one of the best pass rushers in the transfer portal on Friday, when Florida edge Princely Umanmielen committed to the Rebels.

Umanmielen is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior from Manor, Texas, who was an All-SEC second team player this season for the Gators. He led the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (7), and had 39 total tackles.

Umanmielen was viewed as a potential prospect in the upcoming NFL draft, but he decided to stay in college for one more season and is finishing his career at Ole Miss.

The commitment continues coach Lane Kiffin's success in the transfer portal on the defensive side, as he and defensive coordinator Pete Golding try to add in more talent.

Umanmielen now joins Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr., Illinois corner Tahveon Nicholson, Indiana safety Louis Moore and Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence as relevant defensive transfers this offseason.

Umanmielen is one of 14 scholarship players from Florida who have entered the transfer portal since Dec. 4.