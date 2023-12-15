Open Extended Reactions

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, an All-American in 2022 with 24 career starts, entered the transfer portal Friday.

Dumas-Johnson was a Butkus Award finalist in 2022, when he started every game for Georgia, which claimed its second consecutive national title. The Hyattsville, Maryland, native recorded 70 tackles, including a team-high nine tackles for loss, and four sacks.

A preseason All-America selection, Dumas-Johnson started Georgia's first nine games this fall before being sidelined by a forearm injury suffered in the third quarter of a Nov. 4 win over Missouri.

He finishes his Georgia career with 126 tackles, including 9.5 sacks and 17 for loss, as well as an interception and a forced fumble. ESPN rated Dumas-Johnson as the No. 107 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

Georgia has had 18 players enter the portal since its SEC championship game loss to Alabama, which knocked the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff and a quest for three straight national titles. In addition to Dumas-Johnson, Georgia also has lost linebacker Xavian Sorey, who had 19 tackles this season.

Defensive back A.J. Harris, ESPN's No. 37 recruit in the 2023 class, also entered the portal Friday. Harris had eight tackles in seven games for Georgia this season.

The sixth-ranked Bulldogs will face No. 5 Florida State on Dec. 30 in the Capital One Orange Bowl.