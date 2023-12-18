Open Extended Reactions

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez is doubtful to play against Notre Dame in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl next week, interim coach Kefense Hynson told reporters Monday.

OSU athletic director Scott Barnes announced on Dec. 15 that Martinez would be allowed to play in the bowl game. That announcement came after the Benton County district attorney chose to not file charges against the sophomore in the wake of an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants last month.

Martinez has not been practicing with the team and though Hynson did not completely rule out the running back's participation in El Paso, Texas, his time away has made him unlikely to be physically ready.

Martinez finished second in the Pac-12 with 1,185 rushing yards and had nine touchdowns on 194 carries this season. Oregon State has lost several key players to the transfer portal since coach Jonathan Smith departed for Michigan State, including quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles. But Martinez pledged to remain at Oregon State under new coach Trent Bray.