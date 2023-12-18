ESPN's Greg McElroy discusses the front-loaded gauntlet of the Bulldogs' schedule, while Joey Galloway analyzes the toughest games on the road. (2:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, who guided the No. 6 Bulldogs to a 12-1 record in his first season as a starter, announced Monday that he's returning for his senior season in 2024.

Beck was among the most efficient passers in the FBS this past season, after replacing quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back CFP National Championships in 2021 and 2022. Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

"My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future," Beck said in a statement posted to Georgia football's X account. "However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone's support in Miami to close this season out the right way!"

The Bulldogs will play No. 5 Florida State in the Dec. 30 Capital One Orange Bowl (4 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPNApp).

Beck's decision comes after his backup, former four-star recruit Brock Vandagriff, announced that he's transferring to Kentucky. Redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton, who attempted nine passes this past season, is also expected back in 2024.

Five-star recruit Dylan Raiola of Buford High School in Georgia committed to the Bulldogs in May but took an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend. Raiola is the No. 1 pocket passer in the 2024 ESPN 300. Ryan Puglisi of Avon, Connecticut, the No. 7-ranked pocket passer in the ESPN 300, has joined the team and will participate in bowl practices.