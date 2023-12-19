Open Extended Reactions

Oregon added its second transfer quarterback on Monday when Dante Moore, formerly of UCLA, committed to the Ducks, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The news that Moore was off the board was first reported by On3. He joins Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel, who announced his commitment to Oregon earlier this month.

Moore was a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, ranked No. 2 overall. He initially committed to Oregon out of high school in Detroit but flipped to UCLA.

He appeared in nine games this season and threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He likely will sit behind Gabriel in 2024, develop in the system and try to take over the starting job in 2025. Moore has three years of eligibility remaining and could take a redshirt in 2024 to preserve a year of eligibility.

The Ducks are replacing this season's starter, Bo Nix, who will enter the NFL draft. They lost quarterback Ty Thompson to the transfer portal, but by reeling in two of the most sought-after transfer quarterbacks, they have set themselves up for success.