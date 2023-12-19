Mike Norvell shares that the Florida State football team still hasn't gotten over getting snubbed from the CFP. (2:00)

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse announced Tuesday he will opt out of the Orange Bowl against Georgia and enter the NFL draft.

In a statement posted on social media, Verse said, "Competing at the next level is not just an individual pursuit but a reflection of the foundation I've built at Albany and continued to lay at FSU.

"Fueled by the passion and dedication instilled during my time at Florida State, I know I am ready for any and all challenges that come my way."

Verse is ranked the No. 15 prospect for the 2024 NFL draft on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board. A 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior, Verse transferred from FCS Albany to Florida State in 2022 and went from under-the-radar prospect to one of the best defensive players in college football.

This past season, Verse was a first-team AFCA All-American and an All-ACC first-team selection, with 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks and a forced fumble. He came on strong in the final two games of the season, with a career-high 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in a road win at rival Florida, and two sacks and three tackles for loss in Florida State's ACC championship win over Louisville.

Florida State finished undefeated but failed to make the College Football Playoff, opening the door for its top players to opt out of the Orange Bowl against the Bulldogs. So far, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, running back Trey Benson, receiver Johnny Wilson and tight end Jaheim Bell have all opted out of the bowl game.