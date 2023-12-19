Open Extended Reactions

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin, who has led the program to its first two 10-win regular seasons, has agreed to a contract extension, athletic director Keith Carter announced Tuesday.

Terms were not released.

"Our football program is experiencing unprecedented success under Coach Kiffin, and we could not be more excited about what the future holds under his leadership," Carter said in a statement. "In just four years, he has established our team as a sustained winner that is on a trajectory to championship status."

The No. 11 Rebels (10-2) will face No. 10 Penn State (10-2) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Kiffin has guided the Rebels to four consecutive bowl berths and two New Year's Six bowl appearances in the past three years. The Rebels have lost only two of their past 23 home games.

"We're doing things here that have never been done before, and with the commitment that our leadership and supporters are making, we have the opportunity to build on the foundation that has been established over the last four years," Kiffin said.

Kiffin and John Vaught are the only Ole Miss coaches with multiple 10-win seasons.