Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, a starter at Georgia the past two seasons, announced Wednesday that he's transferring to Kentucky.

Dumas-Johnson, from Hyattsville, Maryland, was a Butkus Award finalist as the top linebacker in the FBS in 2022. He had 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks in 2022, helping the Bulldogs win their second consecutive CFP national championship.

This past season, Dumas-Johnson started the first nine games before breaking his forearm in a 30-21 victory against Missouri on Nov. 4. He had 34 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss and 3½ sacks.

"The chip is there on BOTH shoulders. #GoBigBlue #BBN," Dumas-Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Dumas-Johnson entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14. He also visited Auburn this past weekend before choosing the Wildcats. Dumas-Johnson is the second inside linebacker to transfer from Georgia to an SEC school. Backup Xavian Sorrey is transferring to Arkansas.

Freshman C.J. Allen started the final four games at inside linebacker for Georgia. Dumas-Johnson likely would have been pushed for playing time by Allen and freshman Raylen Wilson next season.

Georgia backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff is also transferring to Kentucky. The Bulldogs play at Kentucky on Sept. 14.