Oregon will welcome Ohio State to Eugene next October as it begins life in the Big Ten.

And Dan Lanning's team will be doing it with a former Buckeye recruit as four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan flipped to the Ducks on Wednesday.

McClellan (No. 100 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300) had been committed to the Buckeyes since Aug. 13 and his choice to change course offers a boost to the Ducks' fourth-ranked class.

The 6-foot, 195-pound McClellan, a product of Christian Brothers College High School (Missouri), caught 58 passes for 834 yards this season.

He would follow a pair of top-100 prospects at the receiver position from the 2023 class, Jurrion Dickey (No. 38 overall) and Ashton Cozart (No. 95 overall), for Oregon.

Ohio State's success on the trail with ESPN 300 receivers is well established and well earned. Since the 2018 recruiting cycle, 18 ESPN 300 wide receivers have signed with Ohio State, which has a commitment from five-star Jeremiah Smith (No. 7 overall) and the already-signed Mylan Graham (No. 40 overall) to its 2024 class.

Ohio State's 2024 class currently sits second in ESPN's team rankings behind Georgia.