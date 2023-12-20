Open Extended Reactions

Alabama backup quarterback Tyler Buchner says he will transfer back to Notre Dame to play lacrosse following the Crimson Tide's run in the College Football Playoff.

Buchner, who began his football career with the Fighting Irish and was the starting quarterback to begin the 2022 season, has yet to officially enter the transfer portal but announced Wednesday on social media that he will return to Notre Dame and earn his degree in May. He transferred to Alabama following spring practice earlier this year and reunited with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

"I'll be continuing my initial commitment to Alabama Football through the playoff and finishing what I started," Buchner wrote on X. "I can't thank everyone enough for their continued support."

Buchner started for Alabama in Week 3 at South Florida but struggled, completing 5 of 14 passes for 34 yards. Jalen Milroe regained the starting job the following week and helped Alabama to an SEC title and a playoff berth, where the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide will take on No. 1 Michigan in the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential on Jan. 1.

A San Diego native, Buchner had 949 passing yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in two years at Notre Dame. After sustaining an injury in a Week 2 loss to Marshall in 2022, he returned to help Notre Dame to a Gator Bowl win over South Carolina, passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Buchner was a standout midfielder in lacrosse in high school. Notre Dame won its first national title in lacrosse in May and will begin its 2024 season in February.