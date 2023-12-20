Open Extended Reactions

Four-star defensive end Armondo Blount's recruitment took another dramatic turn Wednesday, when he decided to sign with Miami after all.

Blount (No. 28 in the 2024 ESPN 300) had originally committed to Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes on Sept. 14, only to change course and pledge to Mike Norvell and Florida State on Oct. 22, reclassifying into the 2024 class in the process.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Blount, who was fourth overall in the 2025 cycle prior to reclassifying, had 58 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in nine games for Miami Central High School (Florida) this season.

Getting Blount back in the fold will bolster a Miami class that was ranked ninth heading into the early signing period.

Cristobal and the Hurricanes have signed four players within the top 50: Blount, five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader (No. 18 overall in 2024), defensive tackle Justin Scott (No. 37) and wide receiver Ny Carr (No. 46).

Also Wednesday, linebacker Adarius Hayes (No. 78) decided not to sign with Florida but instead head to Coral Gables.

Blount (Florida State), Scott (Ohio State), Carr (Georgia) and Hayes (Florida) were all flips as Cristobal and his staff continue to be relentless in following up last season's strong class (fifth in 2023) with another one.

While Miami has made some strides as the early signing period begins, the same can't be said for in-state rival Florida State.

The Seminoles lost both Blount and safety Khalil Bolden (No. 16), who signed with Georgia, on Wednesday, leaving cornerback Charles Lester III (No. 36) as the highest-ranked member of their class.