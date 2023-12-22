North Dakota State fails to convert on the 2-point conversion as Corbin Walker grabs the pick and seals the win in double overtime. (0:24)

They're bitter rivals on the field, but as Montana gets set to play for an FCS national championship on Jan. 7, Montana State is chipping in to help.

Montana State announced Thursday it would donate $3,000 to rival Montana to fund travel for the Grizzlies' marching band for the FCS title game in Frisco, Texas.

"Our marching bands work tirelessly to cheer on our teams and fill our fans with spirit!" Montana State announced on social media. "We stand together as one Montana community. MSU is wishing you all the best in Frisco!"

The two rivals, who meet annually in the Cat-Grizz game, have played 122 times dating back to 1897 -- two years before Montana officially became a state -- with the Grizzlies holding a 74-42-5 edge in the series.

Montana defeated North Dakota State 31-29 in double overtime on Dec. 16 to secure a trip to the FCS championship game against South Dakota State. It is Montana's third trip to the FCS (formerly I-AA) championship game. The Grizzlies won both of their prior appearances, in 1995 and 2001.