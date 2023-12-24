Open Extended Reactions

Former five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen is transferring to Ole Miss, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore entered the transfer portal this offseason and is leaving Texas A&M after two seasons with the program.

Nolen was the No. 1 prospect overall in the 2022 class out of Powell, Tennessee, and he committed to the Aggies over nearly every other major program that was after him. He played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2022 and had 29 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

He improved on those numbers this past season, playing in 12 games and posting 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Nolen will have two years of eligibility remaining and is part of an incredible defensive haul this offseason for defensive coordinator Pete Golding and Ole Miss. In addition to Nolen, the Rebels are getting transfers from Tennessee edge Tyler Baron, Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson, Tennessee safety Tamarion McDonald, Oklahoma safety Key Lawrence, Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr, Illinois corner Tahveon Nicholson and Indiana safety Louis Moore.

Now Nolen gives the team a big, versatile lineman in the middle who will help in multiple ways in the 2024 season.

On3 was first to report the news that Nolan would enroll with the Rebels.