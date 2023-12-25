Open Extended Reactions

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker is entering his name in the transfer portal, he told ESPN on Monday.

Rodemaker signed with the Seminoles as a three-star from Georgia in the 2020 class and was a redshirt junior this past season. He was primarily the backup to Jordan Travis but played in nine games this season and was the starter against Florida when Travis was injured.

He threw for 134 yards and no touchdowns in the win over the Gators and finished the season with 510 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. But he suffered an injury of his own against Florida and was held out of the ACC championship game against Louisville.

He would have been cleared to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Georgia but is opting out of the game to transfer.

The Seminoles still don't have Travis back, but they will have freshman Brock Glenn, who threw for 55 yards in the win against Louisville in the conference championship game.

Travis is moving on after the season as well, leaving the staff with a hole on the depth chart at quarterback. Coach Mike Norvell has been pursuing Cameron Ward and DJ Uiagalelei in the transfer portal, but he has not yet gotten a commitment from either transfer quarterback.