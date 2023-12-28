West Virginia coach Neal Brown gets a mayo bath after his team wins the Duke's Mayo Bowl. (1:04)

The 2023 bowl season means the return of celebratory food showers, ranging from mayo dumps to an edible Pop-Tarts mascot.

With the transfer portal and conference realignment hindering some college football traditions, there's nothing like a food bath for the winner of a bowl to reaffirm fans' love of the sport.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the West Virginia Mountaineers kicked off the seasonal trend with several bits inspired by the condiment.

In the end, West Virginia defeated the Tar Heels 30-10, but the box score might have been overshadowed by the game's intriguing scenes, including Mountaineers' coach Neal Brown's victory mayo bath.

"I feel cold. I feel wet. But I feel like a winner," Brown said after getting doused in Duke's mayo.

Here are more of the bowl game's top scenes.

It's mayo time

Fans on both sides of the matchup indulged in the bowl game's titular treat.

The mayo combine

The two mayo dumpers, Derek and Levi, successfully completed the mayo combine, earning a chance to drop 4.5 gallons of mayo on the winning head coach. The combine included different activities, such as mayo hands and a mayo squat.

Our 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl Mayo Dumpers are here 🏋️‍♀️



Coach, you'll see Derek & Levi on the field 🪣🪣🪣🪣 @DukesMayoBowl pic.twitter.com/7siOkZq2cV — Duke's Mayo (@DukesMayonnaise) December 27, 2023

Introducing "mayo nog"

The bowl game also included a mayo nog chugging competition, a drink made of Duke's mayo, eggnog, simple syrup, nutmeg, cinnamon and ice.