LOS ANGELES -- In the wake of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal, Alabama has taken extra precautions to avoid any intrusions by changing the way its players watch practice film in advance of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

"We're just trying to secure our stuff," Alabama running back Jase McClellan said. "[The coaches] didn't do much explaining. They just did it, told us and we adjusted to it."

According to several players who spoke Thursday, while they typically had been able to have film on their iPads and take it home to watch it on their own time, players have no longer been able to do that as they prepare for the playoff game.

"I think they said Michigan was stealing signs the first eight weeks or something like that," wide receiver Isaiah Bond said. "So we're just watching film with the team, because we're not allowed to watch film on our own; we don't want any stuff like that happening again."

As Michigan has been accused of stealing opponents' signals this season, opponents have changed their in-game signs and the way they communicate them as well.

Not only does Alabama appear to have instructed its players to avoid using their iPads for film study but, as McClellan explained, the team isn't uploading practice film to players' devices anymore, instead keeping it in the main computer system for players to watch with their position groups while at the practice facility.

"We just have to go to a different location to watch film, but we're all watching the film as we normally would for a normal game," offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. "It could be a connection because the way the film is set up with the server. All that we know is that we have to go out and treat the preparation like any other game."

"We get used to it; we watch film on a daily basis, but on our own time we don't get to watch it on our own now," McClellan said. "We just come all together to watch it. I don't see it as a disadvantage; we have had a couple of weeks to watch film."

Although several Alabama players acknowledged the technical changes in film consumption, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees refused to answer any questions regarding the subject.

"I'm not going to get into the whole film thing like that," Rees said. "I'm not talking about it. Like I said, our job is to give our players the best chance to have success on the field. We're focused on what we're trying to do, and that's really it."

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe also brushed aside the notion of not being able to watch film individually and whether that's affecting the team's preparation.

"Well, I watch film all day," Milroe said. "That's something that I've done because the biggest thing was try to be most prepared for all situations in the game. And so I'm watching the film as much as possible and I can't really speak on that, but for me, I'm preparing as much as possible."

Offensive tackle JC Latham said that on any given week he would use any free time during recovery or eating at home to watch film, but given the changes, it has altered the way he has had to consume tape.

"I definitely watch it more in-depth now because I can't do it at home," Latham said.

As for whether the extra care will factor in when an undefeated Michigan team faces the Tide, Bond said he believes the difference is negligible, especially once the game begins.

"It honestly doesn't even matter to me because at end of the day they still got to go on the field to play us," Bond said. "You can know my route, but they still got to guard me at the end of the day."