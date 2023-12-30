Open Extended Reactions

Catapult, the company that handles video footage for college football programs, said on Friday that the NCAA is conducting an investigation into an allegation that an unnamed college football program gained unauthorized access to NCAA football video footage.

In a statement provided to ESPN, Catapult Sports confirmed it has conducted an investigation into the allegation, but did not find a breach of its system. The company said it is cooperating with local authorities conducting an investigation and the NCAA.

"We will continue to support the ongoing investigation with the NCAA and local authorities," the statement read. "At Catapult, we hold ourselves to the highest of standards and safeguarding customer information is of utmost importance to us."

Catapult provides software to college football teams that is used to share practice film and video clips to coaches and players to study.

The investigation was launched after an unnamed football program was accused of accessing video from other programs.

A Michigan spokesperson said that Michigan is not the school being accused of the allegation and that Michigan believed it was one of the schools targeted in the breach. Michigan shut down access to its cloud and video through Catapult in the beginning of November to prevent any unauthorized access to its film.