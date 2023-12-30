Open Extended Reactions

Auburn is set to hire Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, a former Tigers player who has extensive ties to the state, for a position on its staff, sources told ESPN.

Kelly, who played at Auburn from 1986 to 1989, joined coach Deion Sanders at Colorado and led the defense through a 4-8 season. Sanders had been complimentary of Kelly, who facilitated some improvement with the defense despite some personnel challenges.

He likely would take on a co-defensive coordinator role at Auburn, which has Ron Roberts in place as the primary coordinator, sources said.

Kelly came to Colorado after four seasons at Alabama, where he served as associate defensive coordinator and coached the safeties. The 56-year-old spent much of his early coaching career in the state, in high schools and at Jacksonville State, where he worked from 1994 to 1998.

247 Sports first reported Auburn's expected hire of Kelly.

Kelly served as Florida State's special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in 2013, when the Seminoles won a national championship, and then became defensive coordinator there from 2014 to 2017 before joining Tennessee for a season.

Sanders will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball in 2024, as offensive coordinator Sean Lewis left to become San Diego State's head coach. Former NFL coach Pat Shurmur, who took over the offensive playcalls for the final month of the season, remains on staff.