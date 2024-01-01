Pete Thamel details Cam Ward's decision to declare for the NFL draft, and how it affects other quarterbacks in the transfer portal. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward announced Monday that he will enter the NFL draft in a short video posted on social media.

Ward, who entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Cougars, was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks. But despite being pursued by several schools -- most notably Miami and Florida State -- the former Incarnate Word player opted to focus on a professional career.

Ward will not immediately sign with an agent, according to his father, Calvin Ward. But he'll begin training for the draft on Tuesday.

Editor's Picks How Cam Ward declaring for NFL draft affects other portal QBs

By not signing with an agent, Ward maintains the option to reverse course and use his final year of college eligibility. He has until Jan. 15 to file paperwork with the NFL that would make him eligible for the draft, which begins on April 25.

After leaving FCS program Incarnate Word after throwing for 4,648 yards with 47 touchdown passes in 2021, Ward had two strong seasons for the Cougars. He threw for 3,735 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, ranking No. 8 nationally in passing yards.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.