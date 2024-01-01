Open Extended Reactions

Former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson committed to UCF on Monday, transferring as a graduate student with one season of eligibility remaining.

Jefferson posted his decision on social media, joining the Knights who will enter their second season in the Big 12 this year following a 6-7 debut.

UCF, who started the departing John Rhys Plumlee, among others, the past two seasons at quarterback, courted former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall earlier this month. McCall was on the Orlando campus, toured the facilities, and attended a Knights' men's basketball game with UCF coach Gus Malzahn, before ultimately deciding to transfer to NC State.

The Knights had their share of struggles in the Big 12, finishing 3-6 in league play, but a lot of it was on the defensive side of the ball. UCF scored 407 total points this season, and defeated one Top 25 opponent, then-No. 15 Oklahoma State, 45-3, in November. UCF was the lone new member of the Big 12 -- BYU, Cincinnati and Houston were the others -- to qualify for a bowl.

Jefferson started for the Razorbacks since his sophomore season in 2021, when he threw for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns. His next two seasons, he threw for 24 and 19.

At 6 foot, 3 inches, and 247 pounds, the Sardis, Mississippi native was a four-star prospect out of high school in the 2019 class.

Arkansas went 4-8 this season and fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos, while bringing back former coach Bobby Petrino to fill the role left by Enos. A week after that move, Jefferson led the Razorbacks to a 39-36 win at Florida.