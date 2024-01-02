Open Extended Reactions

Former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who started 17 games for the Gophers, is set to transfer to Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis announced in late November that he would enter the transfer portal, and he will have two years of eligibility left with the Scarlet Knights. The player from Antioch, Illinois, started five games as a freshman in 2022 before leading the Gophers' offense throughout this past season. He had 1,838 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while completing 53.1% of his attempts for Minnesota, which finished the regular season 5-7.

Kaliakmanis, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, did not play in the Quick Lane Bowl, which Minnesota won against Bowling Green despite only 26 passing yards from Cole Kramer. Kaliakmanis will reunite at Rutgers with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who held the same role at Minnesota in 2022. Rutgers, which finished the season at 7-6, returns running back Kyle Monangai, who led the Big Ten in rushing this season.

Kaliakmanis' transfer announcement came minutes after his brother, Dino, a wide receiver at Minnesota, also announced he would be transferring to Rutgers.