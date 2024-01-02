Open Extended Reactions

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, who helped the Flames to their first league title and New Year's Six bowl appearance, is set to enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Salter, the Conference USA MVP, informed the coaching staff of his intent, the source said.

Salter had 2,876 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, completing 61% of his passes. He also ran for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking 36th nationally and third among quarterbacks behind Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU and Boston College's Thomas Castellanos.

Salter ranks fourth nationally in yards per attempt (9.92) and third in yards per completion (16.2).

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Salter had 1,125 passing yards and 337 rushing yards in his first two seasons at Liberty for coach Hugh Freeze, who is now at Auburn.

On3 first reported Salter's intent to enter the portal.

Salter is a former an ESPN four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, Texas.