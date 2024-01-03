Open Extended Reactions

North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik will not return for 2024, coach Mack Brown announced Wednesday.

Chizik, who was in his second stint as UNC defensive coordinator, returned in 2022 after five years away from the game after Brown asked him to come back to help fix the Tar Heels' defense.

Though UNC made improvement, the Tar Heels still ranked in the bottom third of the country in total defense for the second straight season.

After opening the season 6-0, North Carolina lost five of its final seven games. In those five losses, North Carolina gave up at least 30 points in each game.

"We met extensively following the season, and despite the improvements from last season to this season, we mutually agreed that parting ways would be in the best interest of both he and the program," Brown said.

Chizik had previously been a head coach at Iowa State and Auburn, where he won a national championship in 2010. In addition, UNC announced senior defensive analyst Ted Monachino will take over for Tim Cross as defensive line coach.