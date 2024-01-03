Tanner Mordecai is sacked on three straight plays at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the win for LSU. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Two days after his team finished the season with a victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, LSU coach Brian Kelly is cleaning house by moving on from four assistant coaches.

Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Matt House, safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey will not be retained, according to a statement by the program.

"I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here," Kelly said. "Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind. Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to Graduate Champions."

The Tigers (10-3) finished with a second straight 10-win season since Kelly arrived from Notre Dame, riding an electric offense led by Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and leading the country in total yards per game (543.5) and points per game (45.5).

But the defense had a difficult time gaining traction for most of the season, ending up 105th nationally in total defense (416.6 YPG) and in a tie with Akron for the 78th-best scoring defense in the FBS at 28 points a game.

House's unit particularly struggled in the three losses -- against Florida State, Mississippi and Alabama -- surrendering at least 42 points and giving up at least 494 total yards in each of the three games.

LSU begins the 2024 season against USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sept. 1.