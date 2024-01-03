Open Extended Reactions

Following the first play of the game against No. 4 Alabama in the CFP semifinal at the Rose Bowl on Monday night, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said he "was expecting to get chewed out" just five seconds into the playoff.

Instead of throwing the ball away, McCarthy threw it to Alabama cornerback Caleb Downs. A replay review determined Downs stepped out of bounds, though, before coming back onto the field for the interception, and it was ruled an incomplete pass.

A J.J. McCarthy near-interception early in the Rose Bowl was one of several Michigan miscues in the 27-20 overtime win against Alabama, but coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday emphatically praised his team's ability to overcome them with game-changing plays. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The near-interception was one of several Michigan miscues in the 27-20 overtime win against Alabama, but coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday emphatically praised his team's ability to overcome them with game-changing plays. As No. 1 Michigan prepares to face No. 2 Washington in the CFP National Championship game on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, it knows there are some corrections to make, but also has a confidence in the team's resiliency in tense situations.

"I thought our guys passed with flying colors when it came to handling the pressure," Harbaugh said.

There were mistakes on special teams -- fumbled punts, a missed extra point -- Roman Wilson's block in the back, and other self-inflicted wounds that helped push the game into overtime.

Every player who slipped up, though, responded with a game-changing play, Harbaugh said. There was McCarthy's one-handed catch on the trick play before he wheeled around and threw a remarkable pass. Wilson's "phenomenal catch," and touchdown, Harbaugh said. There were open-field, game-saving tackles on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Kris Jenkins' fourth-down stop at the 2-yard line in overtime.

"The mental toughness that takes for an individual to be able to do that, plus the other thing is the support they get and have gotten from families, teammates, leaders on the team -- I saw that taking place," Harbaugh said. "That's unanimous support. Unanimous support from every guy on the team -- that's special to be a part of. I'm really proud and happy to be a part of that.

Harbaugh, a Wolverines quarterback from 1983 to '86, conceded he's made a bad throw before, so he could relate to McCarthy's first snap.

"It's like a train going through your head," Harbaugh said. "You see red. It's like a deafening siren. There's a lot of guys who will hang their head or go in the tank -- get that deer-in-the-headlights look, but every guy who had that happen to them came back and made a phenomenal play."

Including McCarthy.

He finished with three touchdown passes, including the 4-yarder to Wilson that tied the game with 1:38 left in regulation. Instead of getting "chewed out," on the first play, McCarthy said Harbaugh simply said, "Hey man, it's good you got that out of your system. Let's roll now.'"