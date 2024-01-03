Open Extended Reactions

Washington running back Dillon Johnson, who suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Sugar Bowl against Texas, is expected to play against No. 1 Michigan in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday in Houston, Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer said Wednesday.

"My thoughts are that he'll be ready to go," DeBoer said. "Obviously it's a quick week, quick turnaround, seven days to get ready again. We'll be smart with how we prepare ... as long as everything came out all right with everything, he was going to do everything he could to be on that football field next Monday."

Johnson accounted for 49 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the Huskies' 37-31 win against Texas before he aggravated an injury that DeBoer said Johnson has been "working through for a couple of months now."

"There's nothing above and beyond what's happened in the past," DeBoer said, "just throughout the game reaggravate it, shake it off, and go back out there and play."

Johnson has racked up 1,162 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. DeBoer said Johnson has been a physical player for the Huskies who has established himself in the second half of the season and has excelled in his pass protection.

"He's a big piece to [the offense]," DeBoer said. "I don't think I'd be able to sell it any other way. I think everyone would see through that, but we have other guys that are ready to go if he's not able to step out there, but I know Dillon's going to do everything he can because he's put his heart and soul into this season, this team all year long."