Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, a second-team All-Big Ten performer who tied for the team lead in tackles for loss, will return to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season.

Williams announced his decision Wednesday on social media, writing that he will "never forget the memories" created at Ohio State but "ain't done making them yet." He was arguably Ohio State's most consistent defensive lineman this season, recording 10 tackles for loss while adding three sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

ESPN's Mel Kiper rates Williams as the No. 7 draft-eligible defensive tackle prospect. ESPN's Matt Miller last month rated Williams as the No. 3 defensive tackle for the 2024 draft, behind likely first-round picks Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois) and T'Vondre Sweat (Texas).

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Williams had five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss as a freshman in 2021. Ohio State is awaiting NFL draft decisions from several other key defenders, including linemen JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. Tackle Michael Hall Jr. declared for the draft last week.