Texas A&M landed a big defensive addition on Thursday when Purdue edge rusher Nic Scourton committed to the Aggies, he confirmed to ESPN.

In his first year as a starter for Purdue, the 6-4, 280-pound Scourton led the Big Ten in sacks with 10 while adding 15 tackles for loss, including two sacks against Michigan. He added 50 tackles, a forced fumble and three passes defensed. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Scourton, a native of Bryan, Texas, just minutes away from the Texas A&M campus, was a 6-2, 235-pound defensive end (who then went by Nic Caraway) and ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class who chose Purdue over offers from Colorado State and Memphis.

He added 45 pounds to his frame, became an elite pass rusher and a highly recruited prospect once he entered the transfer portal, becoming Mike Elko's eighth addition for the Aggies. Defensive line had become a position of need with defensive linemen LT Overton, Walter Nolan, Fadil Diggs and Isaiah Raikes all transferring following Jimbo Fisher's dismissal and a 7-6 finish.