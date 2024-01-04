Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State is promoting offensive line coach Conor Riley to offensive coordinator and adding Matt Wells, the former coach at Texas Tech and Utah State, in a co-coordinator role.

Wells, who spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma, will coach Kansas State's quarterbacks and serve as associate head coach. Kansas State is replacing Collin Klein, the former Wildcats quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist, who left to become offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Riley has led Kansas State's offensive line the past five seasons and served as interim offensive coordinator for the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which the Wildcats won 28-19 over No. 19 NC State. He has produced 15 All-Big 12 linemen, including Cooper Beebe, who won Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Riley will continue to oversee Kansas State's line.

"Conor has been with me for more than a decade, and he is deserving of this opportunity," coach Chris Klieman said in a statement. "He did a phenomenal job of leading the offensive room during our bowl preparation, and our coaches and players have the utmost respect for him and his ability to lead."

Wells, 50, last served as an offensive coordinator in 2012 at Utah State before taking the head-coaching job there. He went 44-34 with the Aggies, including a 10-2 season in 2018, and coached quarterback Jordan Love, an 8,600-yard career passer who now starts for the Green Bay Packers. Wells went 13-17 at Texas Tech, which fired him midway through his third season in 2021.

"He is someone who will bring a lot to the table as a member of our staff -- from head-coaching experience to developing some of the top quarterbacks in the game," Klieman said.