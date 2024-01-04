Open Extended Reactions

Ted Roof is out as Oklahoma's defensive coordinator after two seasons.

Roof, 60, joined coach Brent Venables' staff in 2022 after working alongside him at Clemson in 2021. Oklahoma tied for 46th nationally in points allowed this past season at 23.5 points per game, a significant improvement from 2022, when the Sooners finished 90th at 30 per game and lost seven games.

The Sooners' defense ranks in the top 10 nationally in interceptions and other categories and produced two first-team All-Big 12 performers in safety Billy Bowman Jr. and linebacker Danny Stutsman.

Venables said in a prepared statement that he offered Roof the chance to remain on Oklahoma's staff in a different role and that Roof said "he has a deep desire to keep coaching and will look to do that at a different school."

Roof served as Duke's head coach from 2003 to 2007 and has been defensive coordinator at various spots, including Penn State, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Auburn, where he helped the Tigers win a national title in 2010.

"Ted is an incredibly knowledgeable coach and teacher, and his players love playing for him," Venables said. "Our program is thankful for his extreme dedication the last two seasons and for helping make us better."

Venables will immediately begin a search for Roof's replacement.