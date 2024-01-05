Open Extended Reactions

Tulane got a commitment Friday from Oregon transfer quarterback Ty Thompson, a former top-100 recruit who is now primed to lead the Green Wave offense in 2024.

Thompson, who was the No. 67 overall prospect in the 2021 class as a four-star recruit from Gilbert, Arizona, announced his decision on social media. He was the No. 15 pocket passer in his class and signed with the Ducks out of high school.

The redshirt sophomore played in three games during his true freshman season in 2021, accounting for 87 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He appeared in seven games in 2022 and then another seven in 2023, when he threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

He has spent most of his career as the backup to Bo Nix, who is off to the NFL after this season. The Oregon staff brought in Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and UCLA true freshman quarterback Dante Moore from the transfer portal this offseason.

Thompson has two years of eligibility remaining and is joining a Tulane offense seeking to replace this season's starter, Michael Pratt, who declared for the NFL draft.