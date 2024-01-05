Open Extended Reactions

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa entered the transfer portal Friday in what will be his second career transfer.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten's all-time leading passer after transferring in to Maryland from Alabama before the 2020 season. He ranks first in Maryland program history in career passing yards (11,256), single-season passing yards (3,860 in 2021), career completions (955) and a handful of other records in his four years with the Terrapins.

He has finished his fifth season of eligibility, however, so to transfer to another program, he would need to get a waiver for a sixth year. It's unclear at this time whether he has been granted that sixth year.

Maryland coach Mike Locksley spoke on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore after the early signing period in December and talked about Tagovailoa's situation at the time.

"When he came to sit down and then he made the decision that he didn't want to play in the bowl game in an effort to pursue future opportunities, whether it be the NFL, whether it be transferring, if in fact there were more time available, it was a pretty easy conversation because the mutual respect was there," Locksley said.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, could still pursue the NFL. If he is granted a sixth year of eligibility, he would be considered a graduate transfer and would be eligible to play immediately.