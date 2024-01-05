What are the highest-scoring college football games?

Open Extended Reactions

Who doesn't love a college football shootout? Some of the most memorable NCAA football games of all time have been high-scoring affairs that featured very little defense.

Technically, the highest-scoring game in college football history was in 1916, when Georgia Tech destroyed Cumberland 222-0. Cumberland disbanded its football program the year before, but Georgia Tech threatened legal action if they didn't play the game. Cumberland's baseball captain assembled a team at the last minute, which consisted of his fraternity brothers and law school students. Cumberland didn't record a first down all game. The final two quarters were shortened from 15 minutes to 12 minutes because it was such a blowout.

This list is going to focus on the highest-scoring FBS (or Division I-A) matchups. Here are the highest-scoring college football games of all time:

5. NAVY BEATS NORTH TEXAS 74-62 | 2007

During this 2007 matchup, the two teams combined for 136 points.

The teams had completely opposite offensive approaches in this game. Navy scored eight touchdowns on the ground (with six different rushers getting in the end zone) and totaled 572 rushing yards, with only one passing touchdown and 108 passing yards on the day. On the other hand, North Texas finished the game with eight passing touchdowns, 478 passing yards and just one rushing touchdown (and zero 100-yard rushers).

Zerbin Singleton was Navy's MVP, finishing with 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, while Shun White contributed 131 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries. For North Texas, Casey Fitzgerald caught five of quarterback Giovanni Vizza's eight touchdown passes, finishing with 13 receptions and 134 receiving yards.

4. PITT BEATS SYRACUSE 76-61 | 2016

The Panthers and Orange combined for 20 touchdowns and 137 points in what felt like a backyard football game.

Pitt was led by quarterback Nathan Peterman, who threw for 251 yards and totaled five touchdowns, and running back James Conner, who totaled 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Syracuse quarterback Zack Mahoney threw for 440 yards and totaled seven touchdowns (five through the air and two on the ground), but it wasn't enough to defeat Pitt. Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo caught all five of Mahoney's touchdown passes, finishing the game with 13 receptions, 178 receiving yards and five scores.

3. WESTERN MICHIGAN BEATS BUFFALO 71-68 (7OT) | 2017

This seven-overtime thriller featured 139 total points, despite the fact that the two teams combined to miss three field goals and there were multiple failed two-point conversions.

Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink passed for 256 yards and five touchdowns, while running backs Jarvion Franklin and LeVante Bellamy combined for 307 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Buffalo quarterback Drew Anderson threw for 597 yards and seven passing touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn finished the game with 138 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

2. SMU BEATS HOUSTON 77-63 | 2022

Unlike some other games on this list, SMU and Houston managed to score all of their 140 combined points in regulation. It quickly became clear that this was going to be a shootout, as the two teams traded touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions.

Without a single overtime, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw nine touchdown passes and Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw seven touchdown passes -- their 16 combined touchdown passes set an FBS record. Mordecai and Tune each contributed a rushing touchdown, as well.

SMU's Rashee Rice had 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Houston's Tank Dell went off for 180 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

1. TEXAS A&M BEATS LSU 74-72 (7OT) | 2018

These teams combined for a whopping 146 points, which was easily an FBS record. After seven overtimes (which tied an NCAA record) and nearly five hours, Texas A&M defeated LSU 74-72.

Kellen Mond led the Aggies with 287 passing yards and six passing touchdowns as well as 42 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Trayveon Williams contributed 198 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Kendrick Rogers had two receiving touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion (which he caught moments after receiving treatment for severe cramps in his calves).

For LSU, Joe Burrow totaled six touchdowns (three throwing and three rushing) and 370 yards, while Justin Jefferson had 63 receiving yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.

