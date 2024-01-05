        <
          Ohio State sacks leader Jack Sawyer returning in 2024

          • Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Senior WriterJan 5, 2024, 03:05 PM ET
          Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer, who led the team in sacks and is a former No. 1 overall recruit, will return to the Buckeyes for the 2024 season.

          Sawyer, who had hinted at a return last month, announced his decision Friday on social media. He completed his best season as a Buckeye in 2023, recording 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 3 quarterback hurries.

          The 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior earned second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and third-team honors from the coaches. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. rated Sawyer as the No. 8 eligible defensive end prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

          He will rejoin lineman Tyleik Williams, who announced his return Wednesday. Ohio State is awaiting a decision from defensive end JT Tuimoloau, Kiper's No. 2 defensive end prospect, who has played opposite Sawyer throughout their careers.

          Sawyer was ESPN's No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class out of Pickerington, Ohio. He has 13.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles in his career.