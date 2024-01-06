Open Extended Reactions

Louisville added another offensive transfer on Friday with Toledo running back Peny Boone committing to the Cardinals, a source told ESPN.

Boone was the MAC offensive player of the year in 2023, rushing for 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The junior back started his college career at Maryland but transferred to Toledo, where he had a lot of success this past season. He has one year of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately at Louisville.

The Cardinals' staff has put an emphasis on the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough, South Alabama receiver Caullin Lacy, Alabama receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, San Diego State tight end Mark Redman and Miami running back Donald Cheney.

The Louisville coaches are replacing starting quarterback Jack Plummer, who is out of eligibility, as well as the two leading rushers on the team in Jawhar Jordan, who had 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Isaac Guerendo, who ran for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Adding in Boone and Cheney will go a long way in replacing that production on the ground for the 2024 season.