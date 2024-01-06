Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Kaidon Salter has informed coaches at Liberty that he intends to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to the school, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Friday.

It's welcomed news for the Flames, who now get the reigning Conference USA MVP back for the 2024 season after he starred for Liberty both through the air and on the ground in 2023.

Salter threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns, completing 61% of his passes. He ranked fourth nationally in yards per attempt (9.92) and third in yards per completion (16.2).

He also ran for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns, ranking 36th nationally and third among quarterbacks behind Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU and Boston College's Thomas Castellanos.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Salter had 1,125 passing yards and 337 rushing yards in his first two seasons at Liberty for coach Hugh Freeze, who is now at Auburn.

He is a former ESPN four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, Texas.

247 Sports first reported news on Salter's decision.