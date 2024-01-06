Open Extended Reactions

Brian Kelly and LSU named Missouri's Blake Baker as their new defensive coordinator Friday.

The three-year deal, expected to pay Baker $2.5 million per year, will make him the highest-paid assistant in college football, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Baker, who joined Eli Drinkwitz's staff in Columbia as defensive coordinator and safeties coach prior to the 2022 season, replaces Matt House.

"Blake brings a wealth of experience and success as a defensive coordinator throughout his career, including the last two years in the SEC at Missouri," Kelly said in a statement released by the school. "His ability to develop and motivate his players while putting together highly successful defenses sets him apart in his field."

Baker has also led defenses at both Louisiana Tech (2015-2018) and Miami (2019-20). His hire marks a return to Baton Rouge, where he coached linebackers under Ed Orgeron in 2021.

Kelly and the program announced Wednesday that House, along with three other coaches -- safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey -- wouldn't be back in 2024.

Baker had previously signed a contract extension at Missouri that raised his salary to $1.1 million for the 2023 season. His buyout of $1 million is very high for an assistant coach.

Under his stewardship, Missouri's defense finished fourth in the SEC in scoring defense (20.8 PPG) while its total defense (336.1 YPG) and rushing defense (122.8 YPG) were both fifth in the league. Missouri won 11 games last season and defeated Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

In returning to LSU after two seasons away, Baker will be asked to help rebuild the confidence of a unit that fell short of meeting expectations.

Kelly has a pair of 10-3 seasons under his belt so far at LSU, but the defense didn't hold up its end of the bargain while Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was leading an electric offense.

The Tigers' defense finished 105th nationally in total defense (416.6 YPG) and permitted 28 points a game, which was tied for 78th in the FBS with Akron.

On the way to dropping games against Florida State, Ole Miss and Alabama, LSU's defense particularly struggled -- allowing at least 42 points and giving up at least 494 total yards in each of the three games.

LSU opens up its 2024 season against USC in the Vegas Kickoff Classic on Sept. 1.