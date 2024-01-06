Colt McCoy joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and expresses his excitement for what lies ahead for the Texas Longhorns. (1:22)

Star Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders tells ESPN that he's leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft.

Sanders ranks as ESPN's No. 2 overall tight end in Mel Kiper Jr.'s rankings.

"It's been a childhood dream to play college football and get to the NFL," Sanders said in a phone interview on Saturday. "It's just a blessing to be where I'm at today."

Sanders had 45 catches for 682 yards and two touchdowns for Texas this year, ranking him No. 3 in receiving yards among tight ends, per ESPN Stats & Information. The junior also didn't dropped a pass in the last 13 games, making him one of the draft's most sure-handed pass catchers.

Sanders informed Texas coach Steve Sarkisian of his choice and said he received full support.

"After talking with my family and praying to God about it and thinking long and hard about it, this decision is what's best for me and my family," he said. "Coach Sark, he supported me in whatever I do. He wants be great in whatever I do."

Sanders said that he'd like to prove in the pre-draft process that he's the top tight end, as he said he's expecting to work out with top tight end Brock Bowers and looks forward to the opportunity of competing with him.

Sanders said that he'll bring versatility to the position, as he said he can line up at any receiving spot or with his hand in the ground.

"I'm versatile, I can do it all," he said.

Sanders said he models his game after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"When you look at his game, he slows the game down," he said. "He understands coverages and fronts. That helps him run the best routes and get open for his quarterback."

Sanders said he's appreciative of his family and his coaches at Texas, noting his appreciation for Sarkisian and tight ends coach Jeff Banks.

"I'm beyond grateful to even get a chance to play at the University of Texas is just a blessing," he said. "Going out and playing ultimately to get me where I am today, it's a dream come true and a blessing."