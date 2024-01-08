        <
          The top numbers behind Michigan's dominant season

          J.J. McCarthy (9) of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Blake Corum (2) after Michigan's Rose Bowl win. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 8, 2024, 07:00 AM ET

          A season full of headlines for the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines concludes on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T against the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

          The Wolverines steamrolled through the regular season, with 10 of their 13 victories being by double digits. They finished 13-0 for the second straight regular season and a win on Monday will break the Big Ten record for the most wins in a single season.

          In the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl, Michigan battled back from a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, tied for its largest fourth-quarter comeback victory under head coach Jim Harbaugh, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Wolverines are now in their first national championship game of the CFP era.

          Here are the key numbers behind Michigan's undefeated season.

          9.5: The Wolverines' defense dominated during the regular season, allowing just 9.5 points per game, the fewest in a regular season since the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2011 (8.8).

          Michigan held eight of its opponents to single-digit scores -- including two shutouts. The Wolverines' average points allowed reached 10.2 after the CFP semifinal.

          89.5: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for a career-high 2,851 passing yards plus 22 touchdowns and a career-low four interceptions. McCarthy also had a total QBR of 89.5, the third-best in the nation behind Oregon Ducks' Bo Nix and LSU Tigers' Jayden Daniels.

          25: The score in overtime of the Rose Bowl came from a touchdown run by Blake Corum, his 25th of the season. That total is the most in a season in Michigan history and tied for fifth-most in Big Ten history.

          Corum also has 56 career rushing touchdowns, the most by any Wolverines player and fourth-most all time in the Big Ten.

          17: Michigan had an FBS-best turnover margin of plus-17 this season. Its defense forced 25 turnovers, while its offense only had eight.

          36: It hasn't all been the Wolverines' defense this season. Michigan's offense averaged 36 points per game, second-most in the Big Ten and 14th-best in the FBS.

          ESPN Stats & Information research contributed to this article.