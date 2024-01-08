Open Extended Reactions

Florida is set to hire Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, a veteran playcaller and former FCS head coach, as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, a source told ESPN on Monday, confirming a report.

Roberts spent the 2023 season at Auburn alongside coach Hugh Freeze, overseeing a defense that ranked 45th nationally in yards allowed and 41st in points allowed. As ESPN previously reported, Auburn is set to hire Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly in a coordinator role. Kelly has called defensive plays at several schools, including Florida State.

Auburn last week fired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery. Freeze could take over offensive playcalling, sources said. Offensive analyst Kent Austin, who served as co-offensive coordinator under Freeze at Liberty, is expected to become quarterbacks coach.

Roberts, the former head coach at Southeastern Louisiana and Delta State, came to Auburn from Baylor, where he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator and helped the Bears to a Big 12 title in 2021.

247 Sports first reported Florida's expected hiring of Roberts.