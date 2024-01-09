Jim Harbaugh hugs his brother, John, and his mom and dad after leading Michigan to a national title. (0:36)

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines are national champions, defeating the No. 2 Washington Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Wolverines went up 14-3 with 2:23 left in the first quarter, but the Huskies slowly chipped away, cutting it to a touchdown game midway through the third quarter. With just over seven minutes remaining in the game, Michigan pulled away with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Blake Corum.

On the ensuing Washington possession, Michigan intercepted Michael Penix Jr. on 4th-and-13, before another Corum rushing touchdown sealed the victory.

Michigan wins its first ever College Football Playoff National Championship and first outright title since 1948 (it split the title with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1997). The Wolverines also finish the season with a record of 15-0 or better, the sixth program to ever do so.

Some of Detroit's top teams, plus former Wolverines Nico Collins and Jourdan Lewis, were among the first to congratulate Michigan after its championship-winning performance.

Congratulations to @UMichFootball on becoming this year's College Football National Champions.



You have had a captivating undefeated season and displayed drive, ambition, and determination on and off the field. #GoBlue https://t.co/oGofkdGIUp — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 9, 2024

Congrats to our MICHIGAN FOOTBALL, Coach Harbaugh, his coaching staff and all the support staff!!!



We are so damn proud of them💪🏽



HAIL YEA〽️ pic.twitter.com/RaQ11iI8XF — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 9, 2024

GO BLUEE!!! — Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) January 9, 2024

Congrats my Wolverine family. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) January 9, 2024

National champs!!!!! I done shed a tear — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) January 9, 2024

THE BEST TEAM IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL.



congrats to Michigan, congrats to Jim Haurbaugh I hope you win a Super Bowl next — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) January 9, 2024