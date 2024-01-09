Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- In the end, the "Michigan vs. Everybody" mantra that inspired the Wolverines all season long was quite fitting.

The Wolverines did indeed square off against everybody this season -- from the NCAA to its own Big Ten conference to the No. 2 team in the nation on Monday night on college football's greatest stage. On and off the field, Michigan refused to let any opponent, any NCAA investigation, or any of the six games head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for get in its way of winning a national title.

And on Monday night, when it mattered the most, No. 1 Michigan did it again, beating No. 2 Washington 34-13 before an announced crowd of 72,808 at NRG Stadium to earn the school's first national championship since 1997, when it shared the honor with Nebraska. The Wolverines asserted themselves from the opening kickoff and never trailed against the Huskies (14-1).

Michigan's national title will always be entangled with what was the biggest story in college football this season, allegations of a wide-spread sign-stealing scheme allegedly led by former staff member Connor Stalions, who resigned Nov. 4. As polarizing as the program has been nationally, though, those within it have only been galvanized by the controversy and accusations.

In what was the first national championship game appearance for both teams, Michigan became the sixth team in major college football history to finish 15-0 or better in a season and set the Big Ten's record for the most wins in a season.

Michigan had all of the pieces in place for the perfect season -- starting with a veteran quarterback in J.J. McCarthy, who wasn't flashy, but won the turnover battle against Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who threw two interceptions.

Michigan's offensive line won the battle up front and paved the way for a dynamic duo at running back in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. They each ran for over 100 yards and together accounted for four touchdowns. Michigan's stingy defense flustered Penix Jr. all night, making it far more difficult for the Huskies to have success in the deep passing game -- or any real passing game at all.

This was arguably the most talented Michigan team in decades, one that built its success on not only a senior-laden roster, but also discipline, rarely racking up penalties and turnovers. It wasn't, though, without its flaws.

There was the NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations during the 2020 season. A separate NCAA investigation into a widespread sign-stealing scheme. Coach Harbaugh's three-game suspension to open the season, and another three-game suspension to end the season -- the latter which was imposed by the Big Ten for violating the league's sportsmanship policy.

With Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti watching from a suite with Big Ten staff, Big Ten Network staff and guests, Michigan did what it has done all season in spite of the controversy -- it out-played its opponent.

Michigan averaged a whopping 19.3 yards per carry in the first quarter. The Wolverines won the battle up front and created confusion for Washington's defense. Michigan had four plays of at least 35 yards, and the Huskies' defense allowed 209 rushing yards in the first half - the most the program has allowed in a half since 2011.

Washington went to its locker room at halftime trailing 17-3, its biggest deficit of the season. Penix Jr. had a much more difficult time passing downfield than he did against the Texas defense in the CFP semifinal. There were also some uncharacteristic drops and some errant throws.

With 10:27 remaining in the first half, Rome Odunze, one of the top receivers in the country, was wide open and within scoring range when Penix Jr. overthrew him on a daring fourth-and-seven, a play the Huskies desperately needed to swing the momentum.

At one point in the fourth quarter, he had completed just 26.7% of his passes thrown at least five yards (4-of-15) and had thrown one interception. With 4:29 left in the game, he threw another one, and Mike Sainristil ran it back 81 yards to Washington's 8-yard line. The play set up Corum's touchdown that sealed the win and put the Wolverines ahead 34-13.

It was the second time in the second half a touchdown by Corum provided some separation. With 7:09 left in the game, Corum ran 12 yards for a touchdown that put the Wolverines ahead 27-13. It was a Hollywood ending for Corum, who lead the FBS with 27 total touchdowns and is unlikely to return next season. He has now had a rushing touchdown in 15 straight games, the longest streak by a Michigan player in the past 20 seasons. McCarthy only completed 10-of-18 passes because he didn't have to be a hero in the air with so much success on the ground.

The disappearing Pac-12 is now 1-4 in BCS/CFP national championship games, but this is the last time Washington will compete as a member of that conference.

The Huskies will join the Big Ten in August, and will face Michigan again in an October conference game.