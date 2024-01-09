Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State added some star power in the run game on Monday night with Ole Miss transfer running back Quinshon Judkins, who announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Judkins is a true sophomore who entered the transfer portal Friday, a somewhat surprising move considering how many starters the Rebels are returning next season.

Judkins was the team's leading rusher the past two seasons, running for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns his freshman season in 2022. He ran for 1,158 yards (which was 25th among all FBS running backs) and 15 touchdowns (tied for 11th) this season.

Ohio State's run game dealt with injuries this season and finished ranked No. 88 in rush yards per game among all FBS teams, averaging just 138.8 yards per game.

The team's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, who had 926 yards and 11 touchdowns, hasn't yet announced whether he plans to leave for the NFL draft or come back for the 2024 season. The Buckeyes saw Chip Trayanum, who was second on the team in rush yards with 373 yards and three touchdowns, transfer to Kentucky, but will return Dallan Hayden.

Adding Judkins gives Ohio State an incredible one-two punch if Henderson does return, or it gives the team a clear No. 1 back if Henderson leaves for the NFL. Either way, adding Judkins gives the Buckeyes an experienced back with two seasons of eligibility who will help improve the run game in 2024.