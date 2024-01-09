Check out some of Ja'Lynn Polk's best plays from Washington during the 2023 season. (1:55)

Washington star wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk is leaving school to declare the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Polk played an outsized role in the country's No. 2 passing attack, catching 69 passes for 1,159 yards.

"For me, it really was a tough decision leaving my brothers, just knowing the opportunities of being able to make another run [at the national title] next year again" Polk told ESPN in a phone interview. "But I think this is the right time."

Polk logged seven 100-yard receiving games in 2023, including a standout 122-yard performance against Texas in the Sugar Bowl. Polk projects as a top 100 prospect by scouts and is expected to be selected on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

He said it was difficult to make a decision in such a compressed time frame, as players who play in the national title game have only a week before needing to decide on Jan. 15. Polk said the Washington coaches were supportive of the decision and he's grateful for their mentoring during the two seasons that Kalen DeBoer's staff was in Seattle.

"I'm grateful for this moment," Polk said. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to play for the University of Washington and have lifelong relationships with guys in that locker room. It's truly an honor to have the W on my chest and go out there and play for Husky Nation. It's just been awesome, but I'm ready for that next journey."

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound receiver is adept at contested catches, and he is confident that his abilities will translate to the next level. Polk said Washington's offense, run by DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, featured a lot of option routes and routes based on safety leverage. That should help ease his transition to the NFL.

"I'd say the player that they're getting is a monster," Polk said. "I'm truly a dawg. No matter what, wherever you need from me, I'll be there. I'll take coaching and be a tremendous leader and make plays for the guys next to me. They're going to get a great person -- a truly inspired person ready to come to work each and every day. I love the game of football."

Polk played four seasons of college football and had at least one year of eligibility remaining after starting his career during the 2020 COVID-19 season and playing just three games because of injury in 2021.

He began his career at Texas Tech in 2020 and transferred to Washington for that shortened 2021 season.

Polk's career ended in the national title game on Monday night with a loss to Michigan, which he said he'll use as motivation.

"I'm ready to start training and start the process," Polk said. "I'm excited. Losing that natty, it makes me eager to want more. I want to go out there again and get better and do great for my team, whatever that is at the next level. I'm excited and blessed and honored to be in this position."