Ryan Day and Ohio State struck again on the recruiting trail on Wednesday as four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis committed for the 2025 class.

Mathis (No. 47 overall in the 2025 ESPN 300), the seventh-best defensive end in the cycle, is the second top-50 prospect the Buckeyes have secured a pledge from since Saturday. Four-star cornerback Devin Sanchez (No. 10 overall in 2025) from Houston's North Shore High School joined the class during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Mathis also considered Florida State, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Mathis, the top player from Pennsylvania, attends Imhotep Charter High School in Philadelphia. He recorded 52 tackles (19 solo) with five tackles for loss and three sacks in 10 games as a junior for a team that went 15-0 and won a PIAA Class 5A state title in 2023.

Sanchez, cornerback Blake Woodby (No. 27 overall in 2025), Mathis, quarterback Tavien St. Clair (No. 225 overall in 2025) and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (No. 257 overall in 2025. have the Buckeyes off to a good start for 2025.

Their 2024 class is ranked fourth, behind Georgia, Alabama and Oregon.