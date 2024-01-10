        <
          Sports world reacts to Nick Saban's retirement

          Nick Saban retires as one of the winningest head coaches in college football history. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNJan 10, 2024, 06:16 PM ET

          Nick Saban, one of the winningest head coaches in college football history, is retiring, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

          Saban won seven national titles -- six with the Alabama Crimson Tide and one with the LSU Tigers -- the most by any college football coach. He also won 11 SEC championships throughout his coaching career. None of Saban's recruiting classes at Alabama played four years without winning a national championship, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

          The Crimson Tide won at least 10 games for 16 consecutive seasons -- the longest streak by any program during the AP poll era. Saban's teams reached the College Football Playoff in eight of 10 seasons.

          Saban finished his collegiate coaching career with a record of 292-71-1, including a 201-29 record at Alabama. His 292 wins rank sixth all time in FBS history. Saban also spent two seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, amassing a 15-17 record.

          Here's how the sports world reacted to Saban's retirement.