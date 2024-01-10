Open Extended Reactions

Nick Saban, one of the winningest head coaches in college football history, is retiring, according to ESPN's Chris Low.

Saban won seven national titles -- six with the Alabama Crimson Tide and one with the LSU Tigers -- the most by any college football coach. He also won 11 SEC championships throughout his coaching career. None of Saban's recruiting classes at Alabama played four years without winning a national championship, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Crimson Tide won at least 10 games for 16 consecutive seasons -- the longest streak by any program during the AP poll era. Saban's teams reached the College Football Playoff in eight of 10 seasons.

Saban finished his collegiate coaching career with a record of 292-71-1, including a 201-29 record at Alabama. His 292 wins rank sixth all time in FBS history. Saban also spent two seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, amassing a 15-17 record.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Saban's retirement.

WOW! College Football just lost the GOAT to retirement. WOW! I knew it would happen 1 day soon but not this soon. The game has change so much that it chased the GOAT away. College football let's hold up our mirrors and say HONESTLY what u see. #CoachPrime @CUBuffsFootball — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 10, 2024

Bill Belichick has the utmost respect for Nick Saban 👏



(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/kphn727yhh — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2024

The 2 GOAT's! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/JTJCgOdYbN — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 10, 2024

Enjoy retirement Nicky my boy! Hell of a damn coaching career. Thanks for helping so many young men reach their goals and dreams #RMFT pic.twitter.com/jJVGqAnoZJ — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 10, 2024

I would have been in that portal so fast after I heard Saban retiring lol — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 10, 2024

Coach Saban is the GOAT!! Thanks for believing in a young man from Flint, Michigan. Helped me become a champion on the field, but more importantly a champion in LIFE. Enjoy retirement Coach, you earned that!! Love you Coach Saban, ROLL TIDE!! 🥹🥲 pic.twitter.com/VJ5KzUcHu3 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) January 10, 2024

built by bama



happy retirement 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nne7nhTvEt — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) January 10, 2024

Nooooo — MWS (@MackWilSr) January 10, 2024

"You're a hell of a coach."



Kirby Smart to Nick Saban before the 2023 SEC Championship 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/sgnWkfDfq5 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 10, 2024