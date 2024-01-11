Open Extended Reactions

Washington standout offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, who is projected as a mid-first round pick, announced his intention to enter the NFL draft along with Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan on Wednesday.

The pair join receiver Ja'Lynn Polk as the players to declare for the draft after the second-ranked Huskies lost to Michigan in the College Football Playoff Championship game Monday night.

Fautanu is ranked as the top guard available in the NFL draft by ESPN Insider Mel Kiper Jr. and is projected as mid-first round selection.

He was part of a Washington unit that won the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country. Fautanu was a third-team AP All-American and first-team all-Pac-12 selection.

McMillan finished the season with 45 catches for 559 yards and five TDs after having 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine TDs during the 2022 season.

There was a thought that he might return for a fifth season with the Huskies after a 2023 campaign that was limited due to injury.

McMillan suffered a leg injury during a Week 3 win at Michigan State and played only sparingly until late in the season. He missed four games and had just a few snaps in four others before getting back into a more regular rotation in the Apple Cup win over Washington State.

His big outburst came in the Pac-12 championship game win over Oregon when he had nine catches for 131 yards. He caught touchdowns in both the Sugar Bowl win over Texas and the championship game loss to Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.