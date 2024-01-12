        <
        >

          Alabama coach Nick Saban retires: Football career highlights

          play
          How did Nick Saban come to the decision to retire? (2:33)

          Chris Low details how Alabama's Nick Saban came to the decision to retire from coaching football. (2:33)

          • ESPN.com
          Jan 12, 2024, 09:00 AM ET

          Nick Saban, the undisputed greatest college football coach of all time, announced his retirement Wednesday. The numbers and legacy of his career are staggering.

          Seven national championships. Eight College Football Playoff appearances in 10 years. Eleven SEC championships. Fifteen straight seasons with a No. 1 AP ranking. A 292-71-1 record, good for sixth all time in FBS career wins. A 201-29 record in 17 seasons at Alabama. Zero losing seasons in 28 years as a college head coach.

          Saban coached four Heisman Trophy winners and 49 first-round NFL draft picks. Current head coaches who worked under Saban include Kirby Smart (Georgia), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Steve Sarkisian (Texas), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Mario Cristobal (Miami), Billy Napier (Florida), Mike Locksley (Maryland), Brent Key (Georgia Tech) and Charles Huff (Marshall).

          Below are links to ESPN.com's coverage of Saban's retirement, including his first interview after his announcement, reaction to the news and some of the best Saban stories from our archives.

