Chris Low details how Alabama's Nick Saban came to the decision to retire from coaching football. (2:33)

How did Nick Saban come to the decision to retire? (2:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Nick Saban, the undisputed greatest college football coach of all time, announced his retirement Wednesday. The numbers and legacy of his career are staggering.

Seven national championships. Eight College Football Playoff appearances in 10 years. Eleven SEC championships. Fifteen straight seasons with a No. 1 AP ranking. A 292-71-1 record, good for sixth all time in FBS career wins. A 201-29 record in 17 seasons at Alabama. Zero losing seasons in 28 years as a college head coach.

Saban coached four Heisman Trophy winners and 49 first-round NFL draft picks. Current head coaches who worked under Saban include Kirby Smart (Georgia), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Steve Sarkisian (Texas), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Mario Cristobal (Miami), Billy Napier (Florida), Mike Locksley (Maryland), Brent Key (Georgia Tech) and Charles Huff (Marshall).

Below are links to ESPN.com's coverage of Saban's retirement, including his first interview after his announcement, reaction to the news and some of the best Saban stories from our archives.

Saban retires

• Nick Saban announces his retirement

• On first day of retirement, Saban still thinking team first

• McGee: Farewell to the GOAT. There will never be another like Nick Saban

• Connelly: Why Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach ever

• Rittenberg: Top candidates to replace Saban at Alabama

• SVP's One Big Thing: Saban goes out as best to ever do it

• Sports world reacts to Saban's retirement

• Video: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Saban's legacy

play 1:13 'Alabama back on top', relive Saban's championships As he announces his retirement, relive Nick Saban's seven titles, which is more college football national championships than any coach in the modern era.

From the archives

• Low: 'It sure ain't babysitting': An inside look at Nick Saban's youth football camp

• The All-Saban team: The best players Nick Saban ever coached

• Connelly: Ranking the top 100 coaches of the last 50 years

• Tales from Saban's hip replacement surgery and recovery

• Sarkisian: Nick Saban 'saved my career'

• Scarborough: Inside Saban's school of QB development

• The coaches who helped Saban go from 'Young Nicky' to a legend

• How a 1968 high school title explains Saban's legendary career

• Ever hear the one about the time Nick Saban got fired?

• Video: Coaching legends speak to Saban's greatness

• Video: Saban on where it all began for him as a coach