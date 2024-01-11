Paul Finebaum lists several names that could take over at Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement. (0:53)

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who had been mentioned as a potential target for Alabama's coaching vacancy after Nick Saban's retirement, says he will remain with the Ducks.

A video posted to Lanning's social media Thursday contained the caption: "If you're scared your coach is leaving, then come play for us. The Ducks aren't going anywhere, and I'm not leaving." The video contained an audio clip from Lanning, who said, "I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me."

Lanning, who served as a graduate assistant for Saban in 2015, is 22-5 in two seasons with the Ducks. The 37-year-old has been consistent in saying he wants to remain at Oregon for as long as the school will have him.

In July, Lanning and Oregon agreed to a six-year, $45 million contract through the 2028 season that increased his buyout to $20 million. Before Oregon, Lanning was defensive coordinator at Georgia under coach Kirby Smart, who was a longtime Saban assistant at Alabama.

After going 10-3 in 2022, Lanning guided Oregon to a 12-2 mark this past season, capped by a Fiesta Bowl championship and a No. 6 finish in the AP Poll. Oregon is set to join the Big Ten this summer.