Ohio State junior wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, he announced Thursday.

Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr., is No. 2 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with the abilities and great opportunity to play the game that I love at The Ohio State University," Harrison posted on social media. ... "I want to give thanks to everyone at The Ohio State University within and outside the football program."

Harrison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season, sat out the Buckeyes' 14-3 loss to Missouri in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. He became the first receiver in program history to record consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons after catching 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games. His solid junior season followed a breakout sophomore campaign in which he finished with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards (sixth in FBS) and 14 touchdowns in 2022.

He caught three touchdown passes as a freshman in the 2022 Rose Bowl Game, a 48-45 victory for Ohio State over Utah.

He had indicated an open mind toward a possible return to Columbus last month, with a desire to beat Michigan and win a Big Ten championship at the front of his mind.

But the projected top-five selection in April is ready to take the next step in his career.

"To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field," Harrison wrote on X. "I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life."